VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Real estate sales in the Vail area of Colorado in 2017 have cracked $2 billion, with a month’s worth of sales still to be counted.

It is the first time since 2008 that sales have hit $2 billion for a year.

The Vail Daily reports that because of the lag time in recording transactions, current sales numbers reflect transactions that occurred during only 11 months of 2017.

But through November, the value of all real estate sales in Eagle County was $2.055 billion. That’s a 16 percent increase over 2016’s dollar volume through the first 11 months.

The 2017 dollar volume came on 1,956 transactions, a 4 percent increase over transactions through the first 11 months of 2016.

