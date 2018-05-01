COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A Colorado editor is taking the managing editor post in Columbus.
Matt Lindberg will begin his new duties Monday in leading the Columbus Telegram, the David City Banner-Press and the Schuyler Sun, which are owned by Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises. He replaces Tyler Ellison, who has become a writing specialist for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Lindberg comes to Nebraska from Montose, Colorado, where he was managing editor of the Montrose Daily Press. He’s worked at newspapers elsewhere in Colorado and in North Carolina.
He’s a 2008 journalism graduate of the University of Kansas.
Most Read Business Stories
- Tesla teardown reveals tech prowess, production shortcomings
- Bill Gates believed to have bought Chicago mansion
- Drivers facing most expensive driving season in years
- Amazon plans another Vancouver, B.C., expansion, to 5,000 employees
- Delivering the real problems facing the Postal Service (Amazon's not one) | Jon Talton
___
Information from: Columbus Telegram, http://www.columbustelegram.com