COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A Colorado editor is taking the managing editor post in Columbus.

Matt Lindberg will begin his new duties Monday in leading the Columbus Telegram, the David City Banner-Press and the Schuyler Sun, which are owned by Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises. He replaces Tyler Ellison, who has become a writing specialist for the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Lindberg comes to Nebraska from Montose, Colorado, where he was managing editor of the Montrose Daily Press. He’s worked at newspapers elsewhere in Colorado and in North Carolina.

He’s a 2008 journalism graduate of the University of Kansas.

