HOUSTON (AP) — The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. fell by one this week to 946.

That exceeds the 729 rigs that were active this time a year ago.

Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 765 rigs drilled for oil this week and 181 for gas.

Among major oil- and gas-producing states, Colorado increased by two and North Dakota and Ohio each gained one.

Wyoming lost three rigs and Louisiana and Texas each decreased by one.

Alaska, Arkansas, California, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah and West Virginia were unchanged.

The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in May of 2016 at 404.