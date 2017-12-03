Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is defending her vote on tax legislation by claiming she has an “ironclad” commitment from lawmakers that the bill won’t result in Medicare cuts.
House and Senate negotiators are tasked with working out differences on a tax overhaul bill after the Senate approved its version on a 51-49 vote early Saturday.
Collins told NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday she supported the tax bill after inclusion of her amendments on medical expense and property tax deductions.
Economists believe the tax changes will increase debt, but Collins says she spoke to several who believe the bill will spur enough economic growth to offset the reduced tax rates and will lower debt.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- UW to play in Fiesta Bowl against Penn State; Huskies No. 11 in final College Football Rankings
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that few lawmakers actually know what’s in the lengthy tax bill.