Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is defending her vote on tax legislation by claiming she has an “ironclad” commitment from lawmakers that the bill won’t result in Medicare cuts.

House and Senate negotiators are tasked with working out differences on a tax overhaul bill after the Senate approved its version on a 51-49 vote early Saturday.

Collins told NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday she supported the tax bill after inclusion of her amendments on medical expense and property tax deductions.

Economists believe the tax changes will increase debt, but Collins says she spoke to several who believe the bill will spur enough economic growth to offset the reduced tax rates and will lower debt.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that few lawmakers actually know what’s in the lengthy tax bill.