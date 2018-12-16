NEW YORK (AP) — Colin Kroll, a tech executive who co-founded the HQ Trivia app, has died. He was 35.
The New York Police Department says officers went to Kroll’s Manhattan apartment early Sunday after getting a call asking for a wellness check on him.
They found him unconscious and unresponsive on his bed.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.
Kroll was the chief executive of the trivia app, which live-streams short trivia shows to users and became popular after its release in 2017.
He also was a founder of Vine, which was an app built around six-second videos, and worked for a period at Twitter.