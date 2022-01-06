New jobless claims in Washington jumped sharply last week, but the surge likely reflects normal seasonal layoffs and unusually cold, snowy weather, not job losses due to surging COVID cases, economists said.

Washingtonians filed 11,625 new, or “initial,” claims for jobless benefits in the week ending Saturday, up nearly 65% from the prior week, according to data posted Thursday by the state Employment Security Department.

The increase, the third in three weeks, comes as claims rose nationally by 3.5% to 207,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The uptick in Washington state is in line with pre-pandemic patterns, which saw rising winter layoffs in sectors that rely on seasonal hires, said Anneliese Vance-Sherman, an ESD regional economist who covers the Seattle area.

Construction posted the largest increase, 109%, to 5,721 last week. Other sectors with big increases included manufacturing (76%) and retail (44%).

Seasonal layoffs may have been accentuated by the unusually cold weather, “which likely affected seasonally sensitive work and other jobs that rely on face-to-face interactions,” Vance-Sherman said.

Last week’s jump saw Washington’s claims numbers rise well above the pre-pandemic level from the same week in 2019.

The total number of Washingtonians who collected benefits last week was 47,766, up 12.4% from the week before.