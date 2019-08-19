The federal government says it has settled its civil case against a fishing magnate known as the Codfather, saying he will never be allowed to return to U.S. fisheries.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday its settlement with Carlos Rafael and his fishing captains will clear the way for Rafael’s assets to be divested. Those assets are embroiled in litigation.

NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Chris Oliver says the settlement “accomplishes NOAA’s chief objective of permanently removing Mr. Rafael from participation in federal fisheries.”

Rafael was based out of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and was sentenced to prison for shirking fishing quotas and smuggling profits overseas.

His arrest sent shockwaves through the East Coast fishing industry. He was owner of the one of the largest commercial fishing operations in the country.