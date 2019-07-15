LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has chosen codebreaker and computing pioneer Alan Turing as the face of the country’s new 50 pound note.

Governor Mark Carney said Monday that Turing was “a giant on whose shoulders so many now stand.”

Turing’s work cracking Nazi Germany’s secret communications helped win World War II, but after the war he was prosecuted for homosexuality, which was then illegal. He died at age 41 in 1954 after eating an apple laced with cyanide.

Turing received a posthumous royal pardon in 2013.

The U.K’s highest-denomination note is the last to be redesigned and switched from paper to more secure and durable polymer. The redesigned 10 pound and 20 pound denominations feature author Jane Austen and artist J.M.W. Turner.

The Turing banknote will enter circulation in 2021.