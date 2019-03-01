ANAHUAC, Texas (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered the cockpit voice recorder from a Boeing 767 cargo plane that crashed into a Texas bay.
Local and federal officials have been scouring Trinity Bay for clues about the crash since Flight 3591 slammed nose-first into its shallow waters Saturday.
The National Transportation Safety Board says in a tweet that the voice recorder is being taken to the agency’s labs in Washington, D.C. for analysis.
Emergency workers have recovered the bodies of two of the three people who were aboard the flight that was carrying packages for Amazon from Miami to Houston.
The search for the third body, the voice recorder and the plane’s black box have been made difficult by deep mud in the bay 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the Houston.