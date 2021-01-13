ATLANTA — After almost 30 years, the CNN Airport Network will be grounded permanently on March 31.

The network, which debuted in 1991, became a strong promotional tool, helping make the still-young operation ubiquitous to many people who may not have even had a cable subscription. It aired in dozens of airports nationwide.

Over the years, the CNN Airport Network aired a mix of CNN news and entertainment and sports from sister Turner networks. It did have restrictions.

“CNN Airport Network does not air footage of commercial aviation crashes and other stories that would be inappropriate for a family-friendly airport environment,” CNN said in its 2018 media kit.

The network’s relevancy waned in recent years as travelers more likely stared at their phones than looked up to watch a tiny screen above their heads.

“The steep decline in airport traffic because of COVID-19, coupled with all of the new ways that people are consuming content on their personal devices, has lessened the need for the CNN Airport Network, and we had to make the very difficult decision to end its operation,” CNN said in a statement.