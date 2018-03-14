NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says morning anchor Chris Cuomo is moving to prime-time.
The cable news network said Wednesday that his new show, “Cuomo Prime Time,” will air at 9 p.m. Eastern weeknights following Anderson Cooper’s “AC360.”
“Cuomo Prime Time” got the green-light from CNN after a test run in January. CNN says it will debut in the spring but the exact date was not announced.
The show will include interviews with politicians and other newsmakers, news analyses and breaking stories.
Most Read Business Stories
- Facebook, with 2,000 employees in Seattle, expands into new building VIEW
- 118 gender-bias complaints at Microsoft, but firm found only 1 was ‘founded,’ lawsuit says
- Boeing’s 737 hits historic milestone: 10,000 planes VIEW
- Southwest passengers leap from wing after emergency landing
- Costco says extra profit from tax cuts will be shared with employees
Cuomo’s spot on the morning show “New Day” will be filled by CNN’s John Berman, who will co-anchor with Alisyn Camerota.