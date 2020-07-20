Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 22 cents to settle at $40.81 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 14 cents to $43.28 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery was little changed at $1.23 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. August natural gas fell 8 cents to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $7.40 to $1,817.40 an ounce, silver for September delivery rose 43 cents to $20.19 an ounce and September copper rose 1 cent to $2.92 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.31 Japanese yen from 106.96 yen. The euro rose to $1.1441 from $1.1436.