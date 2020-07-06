Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 2 cents to settle at $40.63 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 30 cents to $43.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery slipped 2 cents to $1.24 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.24 a gallon. August natural gas gained 10 cents to $1.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $3.50 to $1,793.50 an ounce, silver for September delivery added 26 cents to $18.58 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $2.77 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.30 Japanese yen from 107.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.1317 from $1.1245.