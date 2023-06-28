Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.86 to $69.56 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.77 to $74.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 8 cents $2.60 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.41 a gallon. July natural gas fell 16 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $1.60 to $1,922.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 7 cents to $23.08 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $3.74 a pound.

The dollar rose to 144.32 Japanese yen from 144.05 yen. The euro fell to $1.0922 from $1.0961.