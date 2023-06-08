Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.24 to $71.29 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 99 cents to $75.96 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 3 cents $2.61 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.39 a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.35 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $20.20 to $1,978.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 82 cents to $24.35 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $3.80 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.95 Japanese yen from 140.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.0779 from $1.0703.