Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 79 cents to $72.53 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 66 cents to $76.95 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 8 cents $2.64 a gallon. July heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.40 a gallon. July natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $23.10 to $1,958.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 14 cents to $23.53 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $3.76 a pound.

The dollar rose to 140.13 Japanese yen from 139.66 yen. The euro rose to $1.0703 from $1.0693.