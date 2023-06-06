Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 41 cents to $71.74 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 42 cents to $76.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents $2.56 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.37 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $7.20 to $1,981.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 3 cents to $23.67 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $3.77 a pound.

The dollar rose to 139.66 Japanese yen from 139.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.0693 from $1.0715.