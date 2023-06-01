Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.01 to $70.10 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.68 to $74.28 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.44 a gallon. July heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.31 a gallon. July natural gas fell 11 cents to $2.16 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $13.40 to $1,995.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 40 cents to $23.99 an ounce and July copper rose 7 cents to $3.71 a pound.

The dollar fell to 138.86 Japanese yen from 139.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.0762 from $1.0673.