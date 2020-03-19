Benchmark crude oil rose $4.85, or 23.8%, to close at $25.22 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $3.59, or 14.4% to close at $28.47 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline rose 5 cents to 69 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 9 cents to $1.04 a gallon. Natural gas rose 5 cents to $1.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $1.40 to $1,479.30 an ounce, silver rose 36 cents to $12.13 per ounce and copper rose 3 cents $2.19 per pound.

The dollar rose to 110.67 Japanese yen from 107.98 yen on Tuesday. The euro fell to $1.0673 from $1.0873.