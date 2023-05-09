Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 55 cents to $73.71 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 43 cents to $77.44 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents $2.48 a gallon. June heating oil rose 1 cent $2.39 a gallon. June natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $9.70 to $2,042.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 7 cents to $25.90 an ounce and July copper fell 3 cents to $3.90 a pound.

The dollar rose to 135.17 Japanese yen from 135.15 yen. The euro fell to $1.0969 from $1.1007.