Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 4 cents to $68.56 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 17 cents to $72.50 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent $2.33 a gallon. June heating oil rose 1 cent $2.24 a gallon. June natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $18.70 to $2,055.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 55 cents to $26.23 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $3.86 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.14 Japanese yen from 135.46 yen. The euro fell to $1.1016 from $1.1058.