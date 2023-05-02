Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $4 to $71.66 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $3.99 to $75.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 11 cents $2.44 a gallon. June heating oil fell 9 cents $2.29 a gallon. June natural gas fell 11 cents to $2.21 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $31.10 to $2,023.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 39 cents to $25.62 an ounce and July copper fell 7 cents to $3.86 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.69 Japanese yen from 137.48 yen. The euro rose to $1.1001 from $1.0970.