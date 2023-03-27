Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $3.55 to $72.81 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $3.13 to $78.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 9 cents to $2.68 a gallon. April heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.77 a gallon. April natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.09 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $30 to $1,953.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 19 cents to $23.15 an ounce and May copper was unchanged at $4.08 a pound.

The dollar rose to 131.58 Japanese yen from 130.74 yen. The euro rose to $1.0797 from $1.0761.