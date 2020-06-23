Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 9 cents to settle at $40.37 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell 45 cents to $42.63 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $1.30 a gallon. July heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.20 a gallon. July natural gas fell 3 cents to $1.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $15.60 to $1,782 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 16 cents to $18.06 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $2.66 a pound.

The dollar fell to 106.47 Japanese yen from 106.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1311 from $1.1261.