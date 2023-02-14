Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.08 to $79.06 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.03 to $85.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 4 cents to $2.49 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.94 a gallon. March natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $1.90 to $1,865.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 2 cents to $21.87 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar rose to 133.06 Japanese yen from 132.47 yen. The euro rose to $1.0739 from $1.0717.