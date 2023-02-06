Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 72 cents to $74.11 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.05 to $80.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 5 cents to $2.37 a gallon. March heating oil fell 1 cent $2.77 a gallon. March natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.46 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $2.90 to $1,879.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 17 cents to $22.24 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.04 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.53 Japanese yen from 131.07 yen. The euro fell to $1.0725 from $1.0805.