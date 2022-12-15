Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.17 to $76.11 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.49 to $81.21 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 7 cents to $2.17 a gallon. January heating oil was unchanged at $3.28 a gallon. January natural gas rose 54 cents to $6.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $30.90 to $1,787.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 83 cents to $23.31 an ounce and March copper fell 12 cents to $3.76 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.76 Japanese yen from 135.36 yen. The euro fell to $1.0632 from $1.0663.