Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 66 cents to settle at $39.60 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 55 cents to $41.73 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was little changed at $1.21 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.17 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $1.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $1.20 to $1,720.70 an ounce, silver for July delivery was little changed at $17.80 an ounce and July copper rose 6 cents to $2.66 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.14 Japanese yen from 107.74 yen. The euro rose to $1.1391 from $1.1346.