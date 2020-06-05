Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.14 to settle at $39.55 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose $2.31 to $42.30 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 6 cents to $1.21 a gallon. July heating oil rose 8 cents to $1.15 a gallon. July natural gas fell 4 cents to $1.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $44.40 to $1,683 an ounce, silver for July delivery fell 58 cents to $17.48 an ounce and July copper rose 7 cents to $2.56 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.62 Japanese yen from 109.15 yen. The euro fell to $1.1294 from $$1.1348.