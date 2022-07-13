Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 46 cents to $96.30 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 8 cents to $99.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 3 cents to $3.23 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.67 a gallon. August natural gas rose 53 cents to $6.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $10.70 to $1,735.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 23 cents to $19.19 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.32 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.32 Japanese yen from 136.77 yen. The euro rose to $1.0062 from $1.0045.