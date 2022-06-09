Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 60 cents to $121.51 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 51 cents to $123.07 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 6 cents to $4.28 a gallon. July heating oil rose 9 cents to $4.40 a gallon. July natural gas rose 26 cents to $8.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $3.70 to $1,852.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 27 cents to $21.82 an ounce and July copper fell 7 cents to $4.38 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.28 Japanese yen from 134.18 yen. The euro fell to $1.0626 from $1.0716.