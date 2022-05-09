Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $6.68 to $103.09 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $6.45 to $105.94 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 12 cents to $3.64 a gallon. June heating oil fell 12 cents to $3.83 a gallon. June natural gas fell $1.01 to $7.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $24.20 to $1,858.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 55 cents to $21.82 an ounce and July copper fell 8 cents to $4.19 a pound.

The dollar fell to 130.32 Japanese yen from 130.59 yen. The euro rose to $1.0566 from $1.0546.