Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.72 to $102.07 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.68 to $106.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 3 cents to $3.31 a gallon. May heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.94 a gallon. May natural gas fell 42 cents to $6.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $13.90 to $1,934.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 36 cents to $24.46 an ounce and May copper fell 12 cents to $4.58 a pound.

The dollar rose to 128.59 Japanese yen from 128.26 yen. The euro fell to $1.0787 from $1.0839.