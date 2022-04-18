Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.26 to $108.21 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.46 to $113.16 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $3.38 a gallon. May heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.89 a gallon. May natural gas rose 52 cents to $7.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $11.50 to $1,986.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 45 cents to $26.15 an ounce and May copper rose 8 cents to $4.80 a pound.

The dollar rose to 126.98 Japanese yen from 126.38 yen. The euro fell to $1.0784 from $1.0810.