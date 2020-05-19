Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 68 cents, or 2.1%, to settle at $32.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 16 cents, or 0.5% to $34.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $1.05 a gallon. June heating oil fell 3 cents to 97 cents a gallon. June natural gas rose 5 cents to $1.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $11.20 to $1,745.60 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 43 cents to $17.90 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $2.42 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.75 Japanese yen from 107.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.0947 from $1.0914.