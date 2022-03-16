Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.40 to $95.04 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $1.89 to $98.02 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 1 cent to $2.99 a gallon. April heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.10 a gallon. April natural gas rose 18 cents $4.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $20.50 to $1,909.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 45 cents to $24.71 an ounce and May copper rose 9 cents to $4.60 a pound.

The dollar rose to 118.69 Japanese yen from 118.33 yen. The euro rose to $1.1001 from $1.0940.