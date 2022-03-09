Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $15 to $108.70 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $16.84 to $111.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 39 cents to $3.29 a gallon. April heating oil fell 98 cents to $3.46 a gallon. April natural gas was unchanged at $4.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $55.10 to $1,988.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell $1.08 to $25.82 an ounce and May copper fell 14 cents to $4.57 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.85 Japanese yen from 115.74 yen. The euro rose to $1.1077 from $1.0908.