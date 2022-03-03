Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $2.93 to $107.67 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $2.47 to $110.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 3 cents to $3.28 a gallon. April heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.50 a gallon. April natural gas fell 4 cents to $4.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $13.60 to $1,935.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 2 cents to $25.21 an ounce and May copper rose 11 cents to $4.78 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.43 Japanese yen from 115.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.1060 from $1.1126.