Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 30 cents to $89.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 77 cents to $91.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 2 cents to $2.65 a gallon. March heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas fell 24 cents to $4.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $8.70 to $1,836.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 14 cents to $23.34 an ounce and March copper rose 14 cents to $4.60 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.49 Japanese yen from 115.54 yen. The euro rose to $1.1432 from $1.1413.