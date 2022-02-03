Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.01 to $90.27 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.64 to $91.11 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.64 a gallon. March heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.84 a gallon. March natural gas fell 61 cents to $4.89 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $6.20 to $1,804.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 33 cents to $22.38 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.47 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.94 Japanese yen from 114.39 yen. The euro rose to $1.1434 from $1.1311.