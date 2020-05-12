Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.64, or 6.8%, to settle at $25.78 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 35 cents, or 1.2% to $29.98 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 1 cent to 92 cents a gallon. Heating oil fell 3 cents to 84 cents a gallon. Natural gas fell 11 cents to $1.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $8.80 to $1,706.80 an ounce, silver for July delivery rose 3 cents to $15.71 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $2.36 a pound.

The dollar fell to 107.26 Japanese yen from 107.76 yen. The euro rose to $1.0853 from $1.0808.