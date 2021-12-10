Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 73 cents to $71.67 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 73 cents to $75.15 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $2.14 a gallon. January heating oil was unchanged at $2.25 a gallon. January natural gas rose 12 cents to $3.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $8.10 to $1,784.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 19 cents to $22.20 an ounce and March copper fell 4 cents to $4.29 a pound.

The dollar fell to 113.43 Japanese yen from 113.48 yen. The euro rose to $1.1311 from $1.1289.