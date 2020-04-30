Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $3.78, or 25.1%, to close at $18.84 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose $2.73, or 12.1%, to $25.27 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 3 cents to 70 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 4 cents to 73 cents a gallon. Natural gas rose 8 cents to $1.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $19.20 to $1,694.20 an ounce, silver fell 26 cents to $14.90 an ounce and copper fell 2 cents to $2.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.20 Japanese yen from 106.58 yen. The euro rose to $1.0952 from $1.0869.