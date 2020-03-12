Benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.48, or 4.5%, to settle at $31.50 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, dropped $2.57, or 7.2%, to $33.22.

Wholesale gasoline fell 21 cents, or 19.2%, to 90 cents a gallon, heating oil fell 8 cents to $1.16 a gallon and natural gas fell 4 cents, or 2%, to $1.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $52 to $1,590.30 an ounce. Silver fell 77 cents to $16 an ounce, and copper fell 3 cents to $2.47 a pound.

The dollar rose to 105.19 Japanese yen from 104.56 yen on Wednesday. The euro weakened to $1.1176 from $1.1279.