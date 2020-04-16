Benchmark U.S. crude oil was unchanged at $19.87 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 13 cents $27.82 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline fell 1 cent to 71 cents a gallon. Heating oil rose 3 cents to 94 cents a gallon. Natural gas rose 9 cents to $1.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell $8.50 to $1,731.70 an ounce, silver rose 12 cents to $15.62 an ounce and copper fell 1 cent to $2.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 107.63 Japanese yen from 107.46 yen. The euro fell to $1.0845 from $1.0921.