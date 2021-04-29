Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.15 to $65.01 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose $1.29 to $68.56 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 3 cents to $2.10 a gallon. May heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.96 a gallon. June natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $5.20 to $1,768.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 2 cents to $26.09 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $4.49 a pound.

The dollar rose to 108.88 Japanese yen from 108.68 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.2126 from $1.2124.