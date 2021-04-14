Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $2.97 to $63.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for June delivery rose $2.91 to $66.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 6 cents to $2.04 a gallon. May heating oil rose 8 cents to $1.89 a gallon. May natural gas was unchanged at $2.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $11.30 to $1,736.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 9 cents to $25.52 an ounce and May copper rose 10 cents to $4.13 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.94 Japanese yen from 109.09 yen. The euro rose to $1.1970 from $1.1946.