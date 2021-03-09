Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.04 to $64.01 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for May delivery fell 72 cents to $67.52 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.05 a gallon. April heating was unchanged at $1.91 a gallon. April natural gas was unchanged at $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $38.90 to $1,716.90an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 91 cents to $26.18 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $4.01 a pound.

The dollar fell to 108.47 Japanese yen from 108.87 yen. The euro rose to $1.1901 from $1.1858.