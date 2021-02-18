Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 62 cents to $60.52 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for April delivery fell 41 cents to $63.93 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 2 cents to $1.79 a gallon. March heating oil held steady at $1.84 a gallon. March natural gas fell 14 cents to $3.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $2.20 to $1,775 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 24 cents to $27.08 an ounce and March copper rose 8 cents to $3.90 a pound.

The dollar fell to 105.70 Japanese yen from 105.91 yen. The euro rose to $1.2085 from $1.2037.