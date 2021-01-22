Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 86 cents to $52.27 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for March delivery fell 69 cents to $55.41 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was little changed at $1.55 a gallon. February heating oil fell 2 cents to $1.58 a gallon. February natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.45 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $9.70 to $1,856.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 30 cents to $25.56 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $3.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 103.83 Japanese yen from 103.52 yen. The euro rose to $1.2167 from $1.2160.